Access Financial Services Inc. Acquires 4,205 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Leidos by 11.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after acquiring an additional 36,131 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 103,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after purchasing an additional 20,263 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Leidos by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,500,000 after purchasing an additional 113,415 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LDOS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $106.42 on Monday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

