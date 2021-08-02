Access Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,525 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. EOG Resources makes up approximately 1.0% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 427.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $72.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 728.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $87.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Johnson Rice cut shares of EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.