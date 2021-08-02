Access Financial Services Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Access Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,005 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,544 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $744,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,280 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $100.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.11. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.66 and a 12 month high of $148.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.49%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $109,535.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,204,483.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $286,431.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,239 shares of company stock worth $1,082,349 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTXS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.13.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

