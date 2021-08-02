Access Financial Services Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Access Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.9% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Rea LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 99,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,318,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 562,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,584,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 37,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $172.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $455.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

