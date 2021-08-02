Access Financial Services Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Access Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA opened at $75.55 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.81.

