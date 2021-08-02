Access Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,495 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Access Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 37,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,434 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $159.72 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $121.30 and a 1-year high of $160.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.84.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

