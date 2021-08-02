Access Financial Services Inc. Takes $1.08 Million Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,984,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $279,283,000 after buying an additional 66,543 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,707,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $207,726,000 after buying an additional 22,020 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,832,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $158,678,000 after buying an additional 367,410 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,198,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,207,000 after buying an additional 33,229 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,193,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,902,000 after purchasing an additional 135,114 shares during the period. 43.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Management alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARES shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $6,925,105.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $5,523,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 49.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $71.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.22. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $38.25 and a 12 month high of $71.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14. Ares Management had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 10.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.