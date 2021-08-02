ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ACCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Noble Financial set a $8.40 price target on ACCO Brands in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.41.

ACCO stock opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.64. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.56.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 13.89%. On average, analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 37.14%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 76,829 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 112,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 29,660 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,250,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 29,265 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

