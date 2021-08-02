ACoconut Price Up 12.6% Over Last Week (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, ACoconut has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. One ACoconut coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000772 BTC on major exchanges. ACoconut has a total market cap of $816,063.10 and $17,066.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00057642 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007844 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000079 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

