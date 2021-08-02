Acumen Capital Analysts Give Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) a C$4.25 Price Target

Acumen Capital set a C$4.25 price target on Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

TVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tamarack Valley Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.68.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE TVE opened at C$2.69 on Friday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.69 and a 1 year high of C$2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.57.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Scott William Reimond sold 9,700 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.73, for a total value of C$26,481.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,028,630 shares in the company, valued at C$2,808,159.90.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.