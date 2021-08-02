Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Short Interest Update

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,380,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the June 30th total of 9,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

ADMP opened at $1.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99. The firm has a market cap of $175.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.29. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 258,851 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 86,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. 8.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise Symjepi Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products consisting of fluticasone for the treatment of asthma; beclomethasone, a metered dose inhaler product for the asthma; and naloxone injection product candidates for the treatment of opioid overdose.

