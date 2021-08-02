Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) to Release Earnings on Monday

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.96% and a negative net margin of 3,847.09%. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. On average, analysts expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $3.57 on Monday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $10.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.15.

ADAP has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.31.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

