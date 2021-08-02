ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,820,000 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the June 30th total of 7,270,000 shares. Currently, 15.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,053,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,347,000 after acquiring an additional 422,757 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $800,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 94,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 7,308,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,398,000 after acquiring an additional 549,624 shares during the last quarter. 47.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADCT shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.

Shares of NYSE:ADCT traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $20.71. 413,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,661. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. ADC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $53.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.83.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.54. As a group, analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.