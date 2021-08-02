ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,820,000 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the June 30th total of 7,270,000 shares. Currently, 15.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.6 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,053,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,347,000 after acquiring an additional 422,757 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $800,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 94,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 7,308,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,398,000 after acquiring an additional 549,624 shares during the last quarter. 47.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADCT shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.
ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.54. As a group, analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.
ADC Therapeutics Company Profile
ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.
