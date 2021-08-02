Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Addex Therapeutics Ltd is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs for neurological disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate includes dipraglurant, ADX71149 which are in clinical stage. Its Preclinical programs include GABAB PAM for CMT1A, mGlu7 NAM for PTSD, mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders, mGlu4 PAM for Parkinson’s disease and mGlu3 PAM for neurodegenerative disorders. GABAB PAM program has been licensed to Indivior PLC for the treatment of addiction. Addex Therapeutics Ltd is based in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Addex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

ADXN stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. Addex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $37.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.91.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million. Addex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.46% and a negative net margin of 294.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Addex Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Addex Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Addex Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

