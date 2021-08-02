Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $218.21 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will report sales of $218.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $219.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $215.17 million. Addus HomeCare reported sales of $184.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full year sales of $875.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $862.53 million to $883.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $945.26 million, with estimates ranging from $924.60 million to $956.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Addus HomeCare.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.70 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Addus HomeCare’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.11. 116,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,517. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $80.32 and a twelve month high of $129.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,613,000 after buying an additional 7,984 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Addus HomeCare (ADUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.