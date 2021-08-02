Admiral Group (LON:ADM) PT Raised to GBX 2,730 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, July 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,676 ($34.96) to GBX 2,751 ($35.94) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,599.86 ($33.97).

Shares of LON ADM opened at GBX 3,400 ($44.42) on Friday. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2,376 ($31.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,402 ($44.45). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.42. The company has a market cap of £10.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8,936.40.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

