Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,224 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $621.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $568.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.96. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $631.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total transaction of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,892 shares of company stock valued at $11,504,948. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

