Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,593 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at $87,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 77.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 33.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 201.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 111.4% in the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WMS shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $1,395,875.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,067,095.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $709,160.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,125.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMS opened at $122.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 1.38. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.08 and a 52-week high of $124.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $443.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.49 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.99%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.