Advanced Emissions Solutions (ADES) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a positive return on equity of 24.65%.

Get Advanced Emissions Solutions alerts:

Shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions stock opened at $7.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.28. The company has a market cap of $141.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.45. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $8.41.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.