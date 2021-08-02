Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective raised by Argus from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.81.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $106.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $128.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $106.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $4,884,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,917,432.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,968,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 441,887 shares of company stock worth $35,382,263 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.2% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 194,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after acquiring an additional 47,458 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 52,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 242.9% in the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,093 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 175.3% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,365,000. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

