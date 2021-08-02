Advantage Energy’s (AAV) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$6.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AAV. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Advantage Energy to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.55.

TSE:AAV opened at C$4.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$894.99 million and a P/E ratio of -49.37. Advantage Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.55 and a 52-week high of C$5.17.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.92, for a total transaction of C$369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,310,624 shares in the company, valued at C$6,448,270.08. Also, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total transaction of C$247,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 789,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,898,623.30. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $985,000.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

