Advisor Partners LLC Has $415,000 Holdings in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $35.24 on Monday. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.01.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 15.22%. As a group, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MT. TheStreet upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.89 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

