Advisor Partners LLC Sells 98 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at $780,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 404.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after acquiring an additional 17,880 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 373.2% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GWW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $453.55.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $444.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $453.77. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $335.16 and a fifty-two week high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. Analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

