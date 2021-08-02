Advisor Partners LLC Sells 992 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,587 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,389,000 after purchasing an additional 507,290 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,682,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,960,000 after acquiring an additional 291,039 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,809,000 after acquiring an additional 17,173 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $104,795,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,451,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,674,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $90.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.72. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.20 and a 52-week high of $101.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $855,713.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,678.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,232.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PWR. Cowen began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

