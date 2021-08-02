Advisor Partners LLC Trims Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of K. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,415,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,486,000 after buying an additional 1,359,123 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,205,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,489,000 after buying an additional 106,653 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Kellogg by 66.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,420,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,504,000 after buying an additional 1,369,552 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Kellogg by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,843,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,007,000 after buying an additional 92,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 6,664.9% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000,000 after buying an additional 2,619,300 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $5,629,144.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $5,408,376.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,826,515 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE K opened at $63.36 on Monday. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $71.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. Kellogg’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 58.15%.

K has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.78.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

