Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 201 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 238.9% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $58.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.17. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.91.

