Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 80.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,492 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO stock opened at $240.47 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.17 and a fifty-two week high of $242.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.12.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.