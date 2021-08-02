Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 17,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 786,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,672,000 after buying an additional 173,980 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,364,000 after buying an additional 17,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.09.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $119.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $67.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.16. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.41 and a 52 week high of $122.42.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total transaction of $164,695.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,727 shares in the company, valued at $4,600,521.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,057 shares of company stock valued at $12,778,934. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.