Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 13,310 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 71.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,310 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Roku by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Roku by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Roku by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Roku by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Roku by 324.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after buying an additional 23,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $37,402,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.82, for a total transaction of $32,625,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,195,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 301,469 shares of company stock worth $115,990,800. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROKU. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.80.

ROKU stock opened at $428.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.21 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The company has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a PE ratio of 556.25 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $396.24.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

