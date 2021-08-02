Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 1,579 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,378 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,316,000 after purchasing an additional 174,679 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 678.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 45,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 39,813 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,382,000 after acquiring an additional 113,715 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,558,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Shares of PWR opened at $90.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.20 and a 1 year high of $101.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

In other news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,678.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.