Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 362 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 18,377.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after buying an additional 596,714 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chegg by 196.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after buying an additional 108,483 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chegg by 107.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 15,543 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Chegg by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 193,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,520,000 after buying an additional 50,934 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHGG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $88.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.84. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.84 and a 12 month high of $115.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.17. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.59 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

