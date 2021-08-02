AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Stock Position Raised by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,698 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 15,845 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the fourth quarter worth $446,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the first quarter worth $230,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 37,738 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 25.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after buying an additional 211,626 shares during the period. 14.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AgEagle Aerial Systems alerts:

Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock opened at $3.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.32 million, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 4.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.42. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $17.68.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 287.48%. The business had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry in the United States and internationally. It offers FarmLens, a subscription based cloud analytics service that processes data collected with a drone for use by farmers and agronomists; and HempOverview, a software-as-a-solution web- and map-based technology platform to support the operations of domestic industrial hemp programs for state and tribal nation departments of agriculture, growers, and processors.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS).

Receive News & Ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.