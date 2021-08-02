Agenus (AGEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Agenus to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 million. On average, analysts expect Agenus to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Agenus stock opened at $5.18 on Monday. Agenus has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

