Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$83.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$102.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$101.15.

Shares of TSE:AEM opened at C$80.71 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of C$69.14 and a 1-year high of C$117.35. The firm has a market cap of C$19.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.6589269 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 36.30%.

In other news, Director Sean Riley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.45, for a total transaction of C$89,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,839 shares in the company, valued at C$701,198.55. Also, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.05, for a total value of C$882,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,088,165.10. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,975.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

