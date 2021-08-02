Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €5.50 Price Target at Barclays

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) has been given a €5.50 ($6.47) price target by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($4.24) price target on Air France-KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €4.35 ($5.12) price target on Air France-KLM in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) price target on Air France-KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.60 ($4.24) target price on Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €3.00 ($3.53) target price on Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Air France-KLM currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €3.30 ($3.88).

Shares of EPA:AF opened at €3.92 ($4.61) on Monday. Air France-KLM has a 12-month low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 12-month high of €14.65 ($17.24). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €4.30.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

