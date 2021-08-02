Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Stock Holdings Raised by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AL opened at $42.36 on Monday. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $52.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.14.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). Air Lease had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $474.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

