Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €138.00 by Barclays

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been given a €138.00 ($162.35) target price by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AIR. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday. Bank of America set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €128.00 ($150.59).

AIR traded down €0.30 ($0.35) on Monday, reaching €115.70 ($136.12). 2,047,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €109.87. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

