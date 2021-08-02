Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Akamai Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $119.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.84. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $99,101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $1,893,118.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,989.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,268 shares of company stock worth $7,113,698 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

