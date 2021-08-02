Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) & Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) and Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Akoya Biosciences and Quanterix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akoya Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Quanterix 1 0 3 0 2.50

Akoya Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 47.06%. Quanterix has a consensus price target of $63.25, suggesting a potential upside of 19.00%. Given Akoya Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Akoya Biosciences is more favorable than Quanterix.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.5% of Quanterix shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Quanterix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Akoya Biosciences and Quanterix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akoya Biosciences $42.44 million 15.16 -$16.71 million N/A N/A Quanterix $86.38 million 22.36 -$31.53 million ($1.10) -48.32

Akoya Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Quanterix.

Profitability

This table compares Akoya Biosciences and Quanterix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akoya Biosciences N/A N/A N/A Quanterix -30.37% -11.92% -9.66%

Summary

Akoya Biosciences beats Quanterix on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. It provides two distinct solutions, the CODEX and Phenoptics platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational, and clinical research. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids. It also provides SP-X instrument that is based on Simoa planar array technology for the measurement of multiplex chemiluminescent immunoassays. The company's products include assay kits and other consumables such as reagents. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, homebrew assay development, and custom development services. The company primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. It sells its products for the life science research sector primarily to laboratories associated with academic and governmental research institutions, as well as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and contract research companies through a direct sales force, support organizations, and distributors or sales agents. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

