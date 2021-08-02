Alamo Group (ALG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Alamo Group to post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $311.19 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Alamo Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ALG opened at $146.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Alamo Group has a 12-month low of $97.52 and a 12-month high of $165.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALG shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

In related news, insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $352,123.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,359 shares in the company, valued at $31,955,782.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,737 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $264,423.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,964,033.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,956 shares of company stock worth $3,344,945 over the last quarter. 3.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

