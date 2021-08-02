Alchemy Pay Price Tops $0.0095 on Top Exchanges (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 114.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $28.71 million and approximately $70.55 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 475.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $113.43 or 0.00290856 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00144600 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00144417 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007773 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003767 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000385 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,016,739,268 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

