Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock Holdings Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 212.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 273,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,636 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Alector were worth $5,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALEC. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Alector during the 1st quarter valued at $20,862,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Alector by 307.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 60,911 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Alector by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Alector by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alector by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,706,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,950,000 after buying an additional 567,632 shares in the last quarter. 57.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alector stock opened at $24.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.04. Alector, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $43.32.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. Alector had a negative return on equity of 69.73% and a negative net margin of 1,122.03%. The business had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Alector news, VP Calvin Yu sold 110,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $3,628,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Paul sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $75,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 276,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,206.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,368 shares of company stock worth $7,207,984 in the last quarter. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alector presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

