Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) COO Sells $561,487.68 in Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) COO Joseph Hakman sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $561,487.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
ARE stock traded up $1.67 on Monday, reaching $203.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,601. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $203.59. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.86.
About Alexandria Real Estate Equities
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").
