Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) COO Sells $561,487.68 in Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) COO Joseph Hakman sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $561,487.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ARE stock traded up $1.67 on Monday, reaching $203.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,601. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $203.59. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 61.37%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.86.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

