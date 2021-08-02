Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Sets New 52-Week High at $203.48

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $203.48 and last traded at $202.13, with a volume of 5544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $201.34.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.

The stock has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 5,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,046,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John H. Cunningham sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.75, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,230 shares of company stock worth $3,636,100 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $2,077,684,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth about $271,842,000. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,857,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,256 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,749,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,304,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,380,000 after purchasing an additional 554,809 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

