Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Acquires 4,819 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 0.9% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $964,912,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,194,135,000 after buying an additional 4,491,735 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,279,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,113,937,000 after buying an additional 2,084,131 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,771,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,226,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,778 shares of company stock valued at $19,900,601. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $82.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

