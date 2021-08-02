Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Acquires 50 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 72.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock opened at $298.00 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $192.51 and a 12 month high of $299.73. The company has a market capitalization of $212.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $266.87.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,681 shares of company stock valued at $15,688,392. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

