Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Buys 31 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 485 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% in the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $878.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $876.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $531.39 and a fifty-two week high of $920.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.17.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,949 shares of company stock worth $29,423,259. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

