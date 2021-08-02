Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Buys 56 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 206,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,932,000 after purchasing an additional 146,413 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in Accenture by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 2,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Accenture by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,828,551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $477,636,000 after buying an additional 54,377 shares during the period. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $317.68 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $210.42 and a 52 week high of $321.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $297.25. The company has a market capitalization of $201.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $995,935.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,144,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.44.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.