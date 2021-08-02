Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 61.5% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $159.96 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.22 and a fifty-two week high of $174.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.84.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

