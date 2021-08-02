Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Has $8.98 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,834 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 6.7% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $72,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.06.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $146.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.05. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

